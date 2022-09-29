Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal's Citizenship Bill attracts renewed controversy

By Benju Lwagun
Share this article
The President of Nepal is widely facing criticism for refusing to endorse the amendment of Citizenship Bill 2006 which was passed by the house of representatives of Nepal on July 22, 2022.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?
~ Russie en Afrique: Les raisons de l’offensive de charme
~ Should ADHD be in the NDIS? Yes, but eligibility for disability supports should depend on the person not their diagnosis
~ I've given out my Medicare number. How worried should I be about the latest Optus data breach?
~ These 12 things can reduce your dementia risk – but many Australians don't know them all
~ Brazil: Uphold the Right to Vote Freely and Safely
~ Trial of Rwanda Genocide Suspect Begins in The Hague
~ Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on the National Anti-Corruption Commission
~ Exiled in LA: Gavin Lambert's 'beautiful and tarnished' child stars, screenwriters and failed mystics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter