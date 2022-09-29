Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy

By Duncan Cook, Associate professor, Australian Catholic University
Nicholas Dunning, Professor, University of Cincinnati
Sheryl Luzzadder-Beach, Centennial Professor of Geography and the Environment, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Simon Turner, Senior Research Fellow in Geography, UCL
Timothy Beach, Professor, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Share this article
The Maya would have had to obtain mercury from far locations, transporting it by foot hundreds of kilometres across present-day Central America.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ These 12 things can reduce your dementia risk – but many Australians don't know them all
~ Brazil: Uphold the Right to Vote Freely and Safely
~ Trial of Rwanda Genocide Suspect Begins in The Hague
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on the National Anti-Corruption Commission
~ Exiled in LA: Gavin Lambert's 'beautiful and tarnished' child stars, screenwriters and failed mystics
~ How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)
~ Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
~ A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils – here's what they found
~ Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the Moon and Earth
~ ‘Sad and distressing’: massive numbers of bird deaths in Australian heatwaves reveal a profound loss is looming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter