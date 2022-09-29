Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on the National Anti-Corruption Commission

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus chats with Michelle Grattan about the National Anti-Corruption Commission, who will head it, and protections for whistleblowers.The Conversation


