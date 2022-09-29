Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These 12 things can reduce your dementia risk – but many Australians don't know them all

By Joyce Siette, Research Theme Fellow, Western Sydney University
Laura Dodds, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
Share this article
Dementia is a leading cause of death in Australia.

Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is an avoidable part of ageing. In fact, we all have the power to reduce our risk of developing dementia, no matter your age.

Research shows your risk of developing dementia could be reduced by up to 40% (and even higher if you live in a


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Brazil: Uphold the Right to Vote Freely and Safely
~ Trial of Rwanda Genocide Suspect Begins in The Hague
~ Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on the National Anti-Corruption Commission
~ Exiled in LA: Gavin Lambert's 'beautiful and tarnished' child stars, screenwriters and failed mystics
~ How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)
~ Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
~ A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils – here's what they found
~ Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the Moon and Earth
~ ‘Sad and distressing’: massive numbers of bird deaths in Australian heatwaves reveal a profound loss is looming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter