Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Uphold the Right to Vote Freely and Safely

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds a sign reading “Democracy” in Portuguese and in Braille at a rally in in São Paulo, August 11, 2022.   © 2022 Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF (via AP) (São Paulo) – Brazilian authorities should ensure that Brazilians can exercise their right to vote freely and safely in the October 2022 elections. Federal and state authorities should protect voters, candidates, and electoral workers and volunteers, including by enforcing temporary gun restrictions. About 156 million voters will elect a president, governors, and federal and state legislators on October 2. Runoffs…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


