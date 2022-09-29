Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trial of Rwanda Genocide Suspect Begins in The Hague

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Félicien Kabuga during his Initial Appearance at The Hague on November 11, 2020. © 2020 Leslie Hondebrink-Hermer/UN-IRMCT The trial of Félicien Kabuga, for crimes committed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, begins today in The Hague. This is a significant step in efforts to ensure accountability for planning, ordering, and carrying out the genocide in Rwanda. Kabuga was first indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 1997. As a chief financier of the Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines, which during the genocide instructed people to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ These 12 things can reduce your dementia risk – but many Australians don't know them all
~ Brazil: Uphold the Right to Vote Freely and Safely
~ Heavy mercury contamination at Maya sites reveals a deep historic legacy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on the National Anti-Corruption Commission
~ Exiled in LA: Gavin Lambert's 'beautiful and tarnished' child stars, screenwriters and failed mystics
~ How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)
~ Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
~ A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils – here's what they found
~ Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the Moon and Earth
~ ‘Sad and distressing’: massive numbers of bird deaths in Australian heatwaves reveal a profound loss is looming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter