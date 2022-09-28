Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)

By Larissa Hjorth, Professor of Mobile Media and Games., RMIT University
Margaret, 63, loves playing online Scrabble everyday with her sister who lives interstate. The online game allows a playful way to keep in constant contact when geographically distant.

Tom, 70, discovered the joy of Wordle and sharing his daily outcomes with friends. Penelope, 67, gets online to play Roblox games with her grandchildren who are living interstate.

These are just a few examples of the many ways older adults are gaming across Australia.

During the pandemic lockdowns, games were not only spaces for everyday creativity and informal literacy, but…The Conversation


© The Conversation


