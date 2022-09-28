Why Viagra may be useful in treating lung diseases
By Tyler Pitre, MD (Internal medicine physician), McMaster University
Dena Zeraatkar, Assistant professor, Health Research Methods Evidence and Impact and Anesthesiology, McMaster University
Jasmine Mah, MD (Internal Medicine Resident) & PhD candidate (Focus on Geriatrics), Dalhousie University
Sildenafil — better known as Viagra — may be helpful in treating lung diseases like pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, for which there are few effective treatments.
