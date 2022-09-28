Universal credit changes: increasing pressure on part-time workers is the wrong move at the worst time
By Lisa Scullion, Professor of Social Policy, University of Salford
Katy Jones, Research fellow, Manchester Metropolitan University
Sharon Wright, Professor of Social Policy, University of Glasgow
Requiring low-paid, part-time workers to increase their hours or take on multiple jobs can have adverse physical and mental health impacts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 28, 2022