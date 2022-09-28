Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Listening to the song of melting glaciers

By Ugo Nanni, Research scientist, University of Oslo
Researchers from the University of Oslo have drilled to the bottom of the Kongsvegen glacier. Find out why and how they are listening to the destabilisation of Arctic glaciers: The MAMMAMIA project.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


