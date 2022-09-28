Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer’s conference speech offered a clearer ideological position – even more ambition will now be needed

By Karl Pike, Lecturer in British Politics/Public Policy, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
The dire economic outlook means bolder choices will be needed for an opposition party looking to win the next election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: west condemns 'sham' referendums in Russian-occupied areas
~ How does the government’s long-awaited anti-corruption bill rate? An integrity expert breaks it down
~ Lesotho: Authorities must tackle police brutality, torture and unlawful killings before and after election
~ When the World Turns is a profoundly moving theatrical experience for children with complex disabilities
~ Cars have taken over our neighbourhoods. Kid-friendly superblocks are a way for residents to reclaim their streets
~ The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know
~ You don't have to be a cute koala to be an Instagram influencer. Give lizards and bugs a chance and we'll like them too
~ What now for petrol prices? Global doom and gloom makes the outlook surprisingly positive
~ Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm
~ Millions of Australians still haven't had their COVID boosters. What message could convince them now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter