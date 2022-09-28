Tolerance.ca
Lesotho: Authorities must tackle police brutality, torture and unlawful killings before and after election

By Amnesty International
Lesotho’s authorities and incoming government must address unresolved cases of police brutality, torture and unlawful killings and ensure accountability for these human rights crimes beyond the electioneering period for the 7 October vote, Amnesty International said today. “A dangerous pattern of human rights violations, including torture, unlawful killings, and excessive use of force by members […] The post Lesotho: Authorities must tackle police brutality, torture and unlawful killings before and after election appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


