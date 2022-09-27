Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Revoke Sweeping New Order to Restrict Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan police disperse protesters in Colombo with tear gas and a water cannon, September 24, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Sri Lankan government should reverse a new regulation that unlawfully restricts protests in large areas of the capital, Colombo, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 24, 2022, a day after the measure was issued, police arrested 84 people and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters calling for the release of student activists being held under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act. On…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm
~ Millions of Australians still haven't had their COVID boosters. What message could convince them now?
~ What position should I sleep in, and is there a ‘right’ way to sleep?
~ 'Protestware' is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
~ 'Prima donna in pigtails': how Julie Andrews the child star embodied the hopes of post-war Britain
~ A sexual radical at 17 and 70, Gwen Harwood’s frank erotic poetry reflected an ardent life
~ How health-care leaders can foster psychologically safer workplaces
~ Why suicide prevention support is crucial for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
~ National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Universities need to revisit their founding stories
~ DRC: Stop using prolonged state of siege as excuse to crush protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter