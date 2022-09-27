Tolerance.ca
DRC: Stop using prolonged state of siege as excuse to crush protests

By Amnesty International
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) authorities must guarantee the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, association and expression, Amnesty International said today on the second day of a new wave of demonstrations in the eastern DRC against the UN peacekeeping force, the ongoing state of siege, and the resurgence of the Movement of March […] The post DRC: Stop using prolonged state of siege as excuse to crush protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


