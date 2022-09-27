Tolerance.ca
Belarusian Authorities Further Tighten Chokehold on Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Solidarity action with Viasna’s imprisoned human rights defenders in Warsaw, Poland, September 2021. © 2021 Human Rights Center “Viasna” This week, prominent Belarusian human rights organization Viasna reported that its Head Ales Bialiatski, Deputy Chair Valiantsin Stefanovich, and Free Election Campaign Coordinator Uladzimir Labkovich, who have already been behind bars for over 14 months on bogus tax evasion charges, now face up to 12 years in prison on new, harsher charges of “smuggling” money and “financing group actions gravely violating public order.” Last Sunday,…


© Human Rights Watch -


