Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years

By Patrick W. Keys, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
Curtis Bell, Associate Professor of Maritime Security and Governance, US Naval War College
Elizabeth A. Barnes, Professor of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
James W. Hurrell, Professor and Scott Presidential Chair in Environmental Science and Engineering, Colorado State University
Noah Diffenbaugh, Professor of Earth System Science, Stanford University
Share this article
Injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere won’t immediately cool the entire planet. A new study shows how parts of the US, China and Europe might still see temperatures rising a decade later.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Croatia’s push for controversial electoral reform undermines democratic development of Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ Four things that cost more if you're already poor – and some simple ways to help fix this
~ COVID: how ICUs in England were stretched to cope with the pandemic
~ Why fracking holds such symbolic power for the Conservative right
~ Hurricane Ian: Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating – here's why it's important to check on aging neighbors
~ Keir Starmer’s conference speech offered a clearer ideological position - even more ambition will now be needed
~ Fiona was one of Canada's worst natural disasters, but evacuations prevented greater losses in Atlantic Canada
~ Not again: Why another federal election may be on the horizon in Canada
~ Preparing for exam season: 10 practical insights from psychology to help teens get through
~ Disabled people are already cutting back on costs more than others – for many, the £150 cost of living payment won't do much to help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter