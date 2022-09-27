Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years
By Patrick W. Keys, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
Curtis Bell, Associate Professor of Maritime Security and Governance, US Naval War College
Elizabeth A. Barnes, Professor of Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University
James W. Hurrell, Professor and Scott Presidential Chair in Environmental Science and Engineering, Colorado State University
Noah Diffenbaugh, Professor of Earth System Science, Stanford University
Injecting reflective particles into the atmosphere won’t immediately cool the entire planet. A new study shows how parts of the US, China and Europe might still see temperatures rising a decade later.
