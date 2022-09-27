Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research into 1930s commuting in London shows how public transport boosts the labour market

By Andrew J. Seltzer, Professor of Economics and Economic History, Royal Holloway University of London
Jonathan Wadsworth, Professor of Economics, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
Transport route closures are usually justified to the public on grounds of profitability. But that ignores the immense value of public transport to the labour market.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Croatia’s push for controversial electoral reform undermines democratic development of Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ Four things that cost more if you're already poor – and some simple ways to help fix this
~ COVID: how ICUs in England were stretched to cope with the pandemic
~ Why fracking holds such symbolic power for the Conservative right
~ Hurricane Ian: Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating – here's why it's important to check on aging neighbors
~ Keir Starmer’s conference speech offered a clearer ideological position - even more ambition will now be needed
~ Fiona was one of Canada's worst natural disasters, but evacuations prevented greater losses in Atlantic Canada
~ Not again: Why another federal election may be on the horizon in Canada
~ Preparing for exam season: 10 practical insights from psychology to help teens get through
~ Solar geoengineering might work, but local temperatures could keep rising for years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter