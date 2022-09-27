Tolerance.ca
Sex and power in the animal kingdom: seven animals that will make you reconsider what you think you know

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
It’s easy to assume all animals have a neat dividing line between the sexes because the differences in appearance between males and females can be so striking. But the more scientists learn about wildlife, the clearer it is that nature doesn’t have a rule book.

Most people know that male seahorses become pregnant and give birth. Yet research is revealing more about animals that defy expectations when it comes to sex norms.

To understand why some species evolved special traits or appearances you need to know why the males and females of many species evolved to look so different…The Conversation


