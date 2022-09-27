Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Drop bogus charges against activist Myriam Bribri

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the appeal hearing on 28 September 2022 of anti-impunity activist and human rights defender Myriam Bribri, who was sentenced on 20 December 2021 to four months in prison over a Facebook post criticizing police abuse, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is a travesty […] The post Tunisia: Drop bogus charges against activist Myriam Bribri appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


