Two wrongs trying to make a right – makeup calls are common for MLB umpires, financial analysts and probably you
By Steven J. Hyde, Assistant Professor of Management, Boise State University
Meghan Thornton-Lugo, Assistant Professor of Industrial/Organizational Psychology, University of Akron
Erroneous calls increase the chances of subsequent calls in favor of the person who was harmed. What drives this behavior, and do people even recognize they’re doing it?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 27, 2022