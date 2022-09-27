Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Budget Cuts Put Public Housing Tenants at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ramona Ferreyra looks out at the public housing development where she lives in the Bronx borough of New York. January 28, 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (New York) – Decades of inadequate federal funding have jeopardized the living conditions of public housing residents and exacerbated the affordable housing crisis, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 63-page report, “‘We Deserve to Have a Place to Live:’ How US Underfunding Public Housing Harms Rights in New York, New Mexico, and Beyond,” examines the impact of a decline in federal funding for…


© Human Rights Watch -


