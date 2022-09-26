Tolerance.ca
Japan Should Strengthen New Business and Human Rights Guidelines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Shipping cranes on a wharf inside the Tokyo Bay. © 2022 Sipa USA via AP Japan’s recently adopted guidelines on responsible use of supply chains are a missed opportunity to entrench strong human rights requirements in a global business superpower. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Guidelines on Respect for Human Rights in Responsible Supply Chain, part of a global trend towards greater government oversight of businesses’ human rights impacts, could have been a much-needed tool to address Japanese companies’ complicity in human rights abuses. Research published…


