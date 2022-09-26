Canada needs to encourage more youths to pursue skilled trade jobs
By Mojan Naisani Samani, PhD Candidate, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University
Rick Hackett, Canada Research Chair, Organizational Behaviour & Human Performance, McMaster University
Canada is facing a critical shortage of skilled tradespeople, only doomed to get worse with retirement rates. Our only hope is to attract more workers before it’s too late.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 26, 2022