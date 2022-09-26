Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avoiding a surveillance society: how better rules can rein in facial recognition tech

By Nicholas Davis, Industry Professor of Emerging Technology and Co-Director, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Edward Santow, Professor & Co-Director, Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Lauren Perry, Policy and Projects Manager - Human Technology Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Facial recognition technology has set us on a path to mass surveillance – but it’s not too late to change course.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


