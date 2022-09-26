Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beavers can do wonders for nature – but we should be realistic about these benefits extending to people

By Joshua Larsen, Associate Professor in Water Science, University of Birmingham
Annegret Larsen, Assistant Professor in Geography, Wageningen University
Matthew Dennis, Senior Lecturer in Geographical Information Science, University of Manchester
The role of beavers in safeguarding against our heating climate has become an interesting point of discussion. But just how important remains subject to debate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


