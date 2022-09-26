Tolerance.ca
3 reasons Hurricane Ian poses a major flooding hazard for Florida – a meteorologist explains

By Athena Masson, Adjunct professor, Flagler College
Hurricane Ian strengthened as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring a powerful storm surge and potentially flooding rainfall to most of the state this week.

After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Ian has ideal conditions. It faces minimal vertical wind…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


