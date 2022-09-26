Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children's eyewitness testimony can be as accurate as adults' or more so – if interviewers follow these guidelines

By Ben Cotterill, Lecturer in Psychology, Clemson University
Share this article
Human memory doesn’t work like a video camera, simply recording a scene as it happens. But researchers know how to help children recall information accurately.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong attempts to reconnect with the world by relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions
~ Why does money exist?
~ Why Patagonia's purpose-driven business model is unlikely to spread
~ Religion is shaping Brazil's presidential election – but its evangelicals aren't the same as America's
~ Which wetlands should receive federal protection? The Supreme Court revisits a question it has struggled in the past to answer
~ How Chinese celebrities are amplifying official policy on Taiwan, pushing 'One China' messages to millions of fans online
~ Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
~ 'There's only so far I can take them' – why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
~ Employers will have positive duty to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, under new legislation
~ A seismic change has taken place at the Supreme Court – but it's not clear if the shift is about principle or party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter