Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV treatment in South Africa: how to help people stay on ARVs when life gets in the way

By Melanie Bisnauth, Public Health Technical Advisor, Anova Health Institute and Doctoral Researcher, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Kate Rees, Public Health Medicine Specialist, University of the Witwatersrand
When antiretroviral therapy is working effectively, HIV cannot be transmitted. This allows people with HIV to live fuller lives without the fear of infecting others.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


