Human Rights Observatory

Domestic abuse and mental health remain taboo subjects for many Sikhs – with deadly consequences

By Harjinder Kaur-Aujla, Lecturer in Mental Health, University of Birmingham
Christopher Wagstaff, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Birmingham
Kate Lillie, Lecturer in Adult Nursing, Keele University
The suicide of Mandeep Kaur caught the attention of people around the world. Kaur, a woman of Sikh heritage from Utter Pradesh in northern India and living in the US, posted a video on social media that later went viral, in which she claimed to have been abused by her husband for years (he denies the allegations).

However the outpouring of online sympathy for this woman belies how the issues of domestic violence and abuse and…The Conversation


