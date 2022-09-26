Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Greek spyware scandal: When technology outpaces governance

By Advox
This ongoing scandal in Greece highlights an issue that all countries are grappling with: the regulatory mechanisms meant to safeguard civilians’ digital rights have not kept up with the times.


© Global Voices


