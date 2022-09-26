What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide
By Jennifer J. Williams, PhD Candidate, Macquarie University
Jeffrey Foster, Associate Professor in Cyber Security Studies, Macquarie University
Tamara Watson, Associate Professor in Psychological Science, Western Sydney University
Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database.
The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence or passport numbers.
According to the Australian…
