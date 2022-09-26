Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

By Jennifer J. Williams, PhD Candidate, Macquarie University
Jeffrey Foster, Associate Professor in Cyber Security Studies, Macquarie University
Tamara Watson, Associate Professor in Psychological Science, Western Sydney University
Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database.

The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence or passport numbers.

According to the Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


