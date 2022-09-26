Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Apparently Tortured to Death

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Bashar Abed Al Saud © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities should transfer the prosecution of security force members charged in the torture and murder of a Syrian refugee from inherently unfair military courts to the ordinary criminal courts, Human Rights Watch, Legal Agenda, Amnesty International, and MENA Rights Group said today. Members of State Security, one of Lebanon’s intelligence agencies, allegedly tortured Bashar Abed Al Saud, 30, after his arrest on August 30, 2022. He died from his injuries on August 31. On September 2, after news of Al Saud’s death…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide
~ Clickbait extremism, mass shootings, and the assault on democracy – time for a rethink of social media?
~ As winter approaches, will Putin’s ‘partial mobilisation’ help Russia win the war in Ukraine?
~ What will its first far-right leader since WWII mean for Italy?
~ Algeria: Free Activist Granted Refugee Status in Tunisia
~ 'They treat you like a person, they ask you what you want': what NDIS participants value in support workers
~ Australia violated the rights of Torres Strait Islanders by failing to act on climate change, the UN says. Here's what that means
~ UN Rights Body Rules Australia Failed to Protect from Climate Change
~ Is selective school right for your child? Here are 7 questions to help you decide
~ Lessons from Fiona: Global collaboration is key to preparing for future hurricanes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter