Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?

By Elenie Poulos, Honorary Postdoctoral Associate, Macquarie University
Share this article
Morrison’s religion and his government’s disastrous attempt to legislate a religious discrimination bill stirred up renewed public debate about the relationship between religion and politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Crossbenchers seek assurances as anti-corruption bill is introduced this week
~ How whiteness was invented and fashioned in Britain’s colonial age of expansion
~ As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok
~ Cancellation of Taiwan Pride event shows China’s influence extends far beyond its borders
~ Concussion is more than sports injuries: Who's at risk and how Canadian researchers are seeking better diagnostics and treatments
~ Business mentoring and support in South Africa: how principals can improve early childhood development centres
~ 5 xenophobic myths about immigrants in South Africa debunked by researchers
~ Fiona hits Atlantic Canada: Climate change means the region will see more frequent storms
~ Ebola outbreak in Uganda: the health system has never been better prepared
~ Nigeria is producing less and less oil. Here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter