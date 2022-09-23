Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For the Deaf Community, Sign Language Equals Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A deaf worker serves customers using sign language at Serona Kafe, in Bintaro, Banten province, Indonesia. The café deliberately employs deaf people to provide job opportunities for people with disabilities.  © 2022 Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto via AP Today is International Day of Sign Languages, a day to celebrate this unique aspect of Deaf culture but also a time to reflect on the work needed to ensure greater inclusion for this community. Sign language allows people who are deaf or hard of hearing to enjoy rights just like anyone else, they are able to learn, work, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia/Ukraine: So-called referenda in the occupied territories are in blatant breach of international law
~ Chad: Security Force Abuse Amid National Dialogue
~ ‘We are poorer without her’: Trinbagonian human rights advocate Hazel Brown dies
~ 'Traditional' Jewish American foods keep changing, with cookbooks playing an influential role in how Jews mark Rosh Hashana
~ Roger Federer proved sporting greatness is about more than just winning
~ Mini budget 2022: experts react to the new UK government's spending and tax-cut plans
~ Dengue in France: tropical diseases in Europe may not be that rare for much longer
~ Northern Ireland census shows more Catholics than Protestants -- a political scientist on what this really means
~ Here’s why so many medications are out of stock — and what to do if it affects you
~ Mini budget: will Kwasi Kwarteng's plan deliver growth?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter