Mini budget 2022: experts react to the new UK government's spending and tax-cut plans
By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Energy Economics, University of East Anglia
Catherine Waddams, Emeritus Professor of Economic Regulation, Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia
Donald Hirsch, Professor of Social Policy, Loughborough University
Jean-Philippe Serbera, Senior Lecturer in Banking And Financial Markets, Sheffield Hallam University
Jim Watson, Professor of Energy Policy and Director of the Institute of Sustainable Resources, UCL
Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Steven McCabe, Associate Professor, Institute for Design, Economic Acceleration & Sustainability (IDEAS), Birmingham City University
UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has just launched the biggest package of tax cuts in half a century. This will involve around £45bn of reductions for people and businesses by 2027 – 50% more than anticipated before the mini-budget announcement.
Amid the worst cost…
- Friday, September 23, 2022