Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s why so many medications are out of stock — and what to do if it affects you

By Liz Breen, Director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone (DHEZ), University of Bradford, Professor in Health Service Operations, University of Bradford
Jonathan Silcock, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, University of Bradford
Zoe Edwards, Research Fellow in Medicines Optimisation, University of Bradford
Millions of people worldwide who use certain common medicines may be finding it more difficult to get their normal prescriptions dispensed. This comes after pharmacies across the UK, the US and Europe have all reported shortages of many…The Conversation


