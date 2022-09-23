Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mini budget: will Kwasi Kwarteng's plan deliver growth?

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Share this article
The UK economy has been dogged by slow growth for a long time. Combined with even slower growth in productivity, it has meant virtually no increase in living standards for the average family over the past decade.

Now the new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has unveiled what he says is a radical plan to get growth back to its historic average…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘We are poorer without her’: Trinbagonian human rights advocate Hazel Brown dies
~ 'Traditional' Jewish American foods keep changing, with cookbooks playing an influential role in how Jews mark Rosh Hashana
~ Roger Federer proved sporting greatness is about more than just winning
~ Mini budget 2022: experts react to the new UK government's spending and tax-cut plans
~ Dengue in France: tropical diseases in Europe may not be that rare for much longer
~ Northern Ireland census shows more Catholics than Protestants -- a political scientist on what this really means
~ Here’s why so many medications are out of stock — and what to do if it affects you
~ Why wandering albatrosses get divorced – new research
~ How money and technology are militarising the fight against the illegal wildlife trade
~ Protests erupt in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter