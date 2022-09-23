New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
By Deepasri Prasad, Ph.D. Student in Cognitive Neuroscience, Dartmouth College
Wilma Bainbridge, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Chicago
People are puzzled when they learn they share the same false memories with others. That’s partly because they assume that what they remember and forget ought to be based only on personal experience.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 23, 2022