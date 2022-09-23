Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan to Suspend Myanmar Military Training Program

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Officers march during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo On Tuesday, September 20, Japan’s Defense Ministry announced that as of 2023 it would no longer accept new military personnel from the Myanmar military for training in Japan. The ministry cited the junta’s execution of four pro-democracy activists in July as a major factor in its decision. “We decided it’s not appropriate to continue the military cooperation and exchange in its current form,” said Takeshi Aoki, a spokesperson…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Protests erupt in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini
~ Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier: the melting monster of sea level rise – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ To reach net zero the world still needs mining. After 26 years, here’s what I’ve learned about this ‘evil’ industry
~ Ukraine war: mobilisation and forced conscription shows the failure of Russia's inflexible 'continental' mindset
~ New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
~ White nationalism is a political ideology that mainstreams racist conspiracy theories
~ US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
~ Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
~ HIV therapies currently need to be taken regularly for life – longer-lasting antibody treatments could one day offer an equally effective one-shot alternative
~ The wolf is being targeted and killed in North Macedonia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter