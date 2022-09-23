How not to tell customers their data is at risk: the perils of the Optus approach
By Edwina Luck, Senior Lecturer QUT Business School, Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, Queensland University of Technology
Nicholas Grech, Sessional Academic and PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Optus fears data on up to 9.8 million of its customers has been accessed in a sophisticated cyberattack – including, for some customers, passport and drivers licence details, as well as phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses.
It made the announcement through the media, in the middle of Thursday’s national day of mourning public holiday, and during the four-day long weekend in Melbourne in the lead-up to the AFL grand final.
At…
- Friday, September 23, 2022