Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How not to tell customers their data is at risk: the perils of the Optus approach

By Edwina Luck, Senior Lecturer QUT Business School, Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations, Queensland University of Technology
Nicholas Grech, Sessional Academic and PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
Optus fears data on up to 9.8 million of its customers has been accessed in a sophisticated cyberattack – including, for some customers, passport and drivers licence details, as well as phone numbers, dates of birth and email addresses.

It made the announcement through the media, in the middle of Thursday’s national day of mourning public holiday, and during the four-day long weekend in Melbourne in the lead-up to the AFL grand final.

At…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The wolf is being targeted and killed in North Macedonia
~ Giorgia Meloni and the return of fascism: how Italy got here
~ Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could -- here's why
~ Viet Nam: Imprisoned activist ‘beaten and shackled’
~ VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral next week; integrity legislation to go to parliament
~ Energy crisis: why government support for businesses could harm the economy in the long run
~ Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre
~ Songbirds with unique colours are more likely to be traded as pets – new research
~ Should I give my teen alcohol? Just a sip, the whole can, or none at all?
~ A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter