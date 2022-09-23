Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Imprisoned activist ‘beaten and shackled’

By Amnesty International
Viet Nam's government must immediately investigate allegations that prison authorities beat and shackled an activist serving an eight-year prison sentence, Amnesty International said today. "Being beaten, placed in solitary confinement and shackled for days on end amounts to torture or other ill-treatment. Authorities in Viet Nam must urgently investigate these allegations and any perpetrators must […]


© Amnesty International -


