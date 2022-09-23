Tolerance.ca
VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral next week; integrity legislation to go to parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

While the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a memorial service in Canberra dominated the news this week, Vladamir Putin’s partial military mobilisation and his latest threat to use nuclear weapons escalated the Ukraine conflict and added to the insecurity in Europe.

Anthony Albanese will be away again next week at another funeral, this time that of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by an assassin. At home,…The Conversation


