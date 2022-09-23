'No body, no parole' laws could be disastrous for the wrongfully convicted
By Jarryd Bartle, Associate Lecturer, RMIT University
Greg Stratton, Lecturer - Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Michele Ruyters, Associate Dean, Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Monique Moffa, Associate Lecturer, Criminology & Justice, RMIT University
‘No body, no parole’ laws may at first appear to be in the public interest. But there’s a lack of evidence they work and a risk they may disproportionately penalise the wrongfully convicted.
