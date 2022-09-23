Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Papuan activists protest the killing of teenagers in Enarotali, at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, December 10, 2014. © 2014 ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images (Jakarta) – A rarely used Indonesian human rights court is putting a former army officer on trial for alleged crimes during a 2014 massacre in Papua, Human Rights Watch said today. Maj. (ret.) Isak Sattu alone is charged with crimes against humanity for the killing of five Papuans, including four teenagers, on December 8, 2014, in the town of Enarotali, Paniai regency, in Papua province. The trial, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


