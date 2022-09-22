Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse

By Meera Atkinson, Adjunct Lecturer in Writing, University of Notre Dame Australia
After Anita Lane died, former collaborator Nick Cave said she “despised the concept of the muse but was everybody’s”. Meera Atkinson highlights her achievements – with help from those who knew her.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


