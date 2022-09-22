Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: How is lava made?

By Janice Crerar, Lecturer in Education, Charles Darwin University
How is lava made? – Leon, age 7, Sydney, Australia



Thank you for a great question Leon!

Have you ever seen lava? What does it look like to you? Lava can be red, fiery and liquid or cool, dark and solid, like in the picture above.

In the picture you can see red hot lava, flowing over black solid rock where the lava has cooled. Lava is molten rock, melted because of very high temperatures, much, much hotter than you would see on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


