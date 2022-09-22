Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books

By Emma Whatman, Sessional Academic, Faculty of Arts and Education, Deakin University
Paul Venzo, Deakin University
Parents will be increasingly aware they need to talk about consent with their children.

There is no such thing as “too young” to start the conversation. In fact, the earlier the better, when it comes to understanding how to have respect for your body and other people’s.

We are researchers on children’s literature that deals with issues around sex and gender. Books can provide a safe, engaging way to discuss the tricky but vital topic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


