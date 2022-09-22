Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lizard in your luggage? We're using artificial intelligence to detect wildlife trafficking

By Vanessa Pirotta, Postdoctoral Researcher and Wildlife Scientist, Macquarie University
Justine O'Brien, Manager of Conservation Science, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
The number of live animals seized by the Australian Government has tripled since 2017, with blue-tongue lizards and sulphur-crested cockatoos frequently captured.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
~ We can use drones to get inside and learn more about active, gassy volcanoes
~ Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
~ Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity
~ Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse
~ Curious Kids: How is lava made?
~ How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
~ Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter