Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead

By Sam Rudd, SIEF Ross Metcalf STEM+Business Fellow - Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia
Drew Evans, Associate Professor of Energy & Advanced Manufacturing, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, University of South Australia
Share this article
Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land.

Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground.

The pace of innovation hasn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
~ We can use drones to get inside and learn more about active, gassy volcanoes
~ Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
~ Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity
~ Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse
~ Curious Kids: How is lava made?
~ How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
~ Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter