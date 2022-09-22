Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead
By Sam Rudd, SIEF Ross Metcalf STEM+Business Fellow - Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia
Drew Evans, Associate Professor of Energy & Advanced Manufacturing, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, University of South Australia
Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land.
Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground.
The pace of innovation hasn’t…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 22, 2022