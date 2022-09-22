Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Termites love global warming – the pace of their wood munching gets significantly faster in hotter weather

By Alexander Cheesman, Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
Amy Zanne, Professor in Biology and Aresty Chair in Tropical Ecology, University of Miami
Lucas Cernusak, Associate Professor, Plant Physiology, James Cook University
Share this article
Termites are about to experience a significant global expansion in their prime habitat, thanks to climate change. Here’s what that means for deadwood.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
~ We can use drones to get inside and learn more about active, gassy volcanoes
~ Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
~ Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity
~ Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse
~ Curious Kids: How is lava made?
~ How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
~ Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter