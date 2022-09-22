Termites love global warming – the pace of their wood munching gets significantly faster in hotter weather
By Alexander Cheesman, Senior Research Fellow, James Cook University
Amy Zanne, Professor in Biology and Aresty Chair in Tropical Ecology, University of Miami
Lucas Cernusak, Associate Professor, Plant Physiology, James Cook University
Termites are about to experience a significant global expansion in their prime habitat, thanks to climate change. Here’s what that means for deadwood.
